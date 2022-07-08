Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of IVZ opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. Invesco has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $27.03.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

In other Invesco news, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 38,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Invesco by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,569 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

