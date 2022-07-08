Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Teck Resources (TECK.B)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Teck Resources (TSE: TECK.B):

7/7/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$57.00.

7/6/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$55.00.

7/4/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

TECK.B opened at C$37.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$20.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.91. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$24.84 and a 52 week high of C$57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.77.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

