IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Bought by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 135.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter.

MNA opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $33.51.

