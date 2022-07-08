iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $8.59 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.59.

IQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark raised iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.81. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 34,258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,080,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 84,943 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in iQIYI by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 439,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 242,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 30,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

