Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives $50.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average is $37.84. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,900.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 392.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

