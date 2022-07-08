ironSource (NYSE:IS) PT Lowered to $4.70

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $5.00 to $4.70 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.27.

Get ironSource alerts:

Shares of IS stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. ironSource has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IS. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter worth about $1,267,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter worth about $1,415,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ironSource by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ironSource by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,819,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after buying an additional 669,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter worth about $2,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About ironSource (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.