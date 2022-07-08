iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $125.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.28. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

