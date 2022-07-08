iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

DGRO stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average is $51.97. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

