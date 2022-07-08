iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG) Trading Up 2.1%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG – Get Rating) were up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.84 and last traded at $87.64. Approximately 563,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 741,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.46.

