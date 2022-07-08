iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Position Raised by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 114.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,120 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,424,000 after purchasing an additional 404,174 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,020,000 after purchasing an additional 272,481 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,885,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,638,000 after purchasing an additional 326,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 967,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $67.83 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

