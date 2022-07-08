iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Stake Lowered by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF alerts:

Shares of LDEM stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.92.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.