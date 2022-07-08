iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS) Trading Up 2.3%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS – Get Rating) were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.15 and last traded at $48.15. Approximately 34,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 38,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.44.

