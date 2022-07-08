iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $175.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.21.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.