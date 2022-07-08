iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000.
IJK stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.13.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.