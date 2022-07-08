iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Position Trimmed by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $96.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.93. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

