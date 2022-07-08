iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,063,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $113.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

