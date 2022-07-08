Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.56.

OTCMKTS:IVPAF opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

