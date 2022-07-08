Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Scotiabank

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.89.

Shares of TSE IVN opened at C$7.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.53. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$6.84 and a 1 year high of C$13.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.62 billion and a PE ratio of 132.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 20.02 and a current ratio of 22.47.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

