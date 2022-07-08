Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.37, but opened at $26.57. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Jackson Financial shares last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 5,066 shares traded.

JXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,908.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 34,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,798 and have sold 4,472,976 shares valued at $182,439,755.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 27,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.53 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

