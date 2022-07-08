James Gerald Leahy Acquires 215,889 Shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Rating) insider James Gerald Leahy bought 215,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £4,317.78 ($5,228.60).

SAV stock opened at GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.47 million and a P/E ratio of -10.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. Savannah Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 2.04 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.60 ($0.07). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.37.

About Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

