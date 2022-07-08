James Gerald Leahy Acquires 215,889 Shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2022

Savannah Resources (LON:SAVGet Rating) insider James Gerald Leahy bought 215,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £4,317.78 ($5,228.60).

SAV stock opened at GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.47 million and a P/E ratio of -10.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. Savannah Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 2.04 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.60 ($0.07). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.37.

About Savannah Resources (Get Rating)

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.