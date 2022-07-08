James R. Tobin Sells 48,515 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) Director James R. Tobin sold 48,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 302,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,573,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market cap of $968.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.54.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

