Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives $35.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.70.

JHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JHG opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

About Janus Henderson Group (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

