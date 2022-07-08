Jayne Cottam Purchases 231 Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) insider Jayne Cottam bought 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($181.82).

On Monday, June 6th, Jayne Cottam bought 210 shares of Assura stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($180.55).

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jayne Cottam bought 700 shares of Assura stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £497 ($601.84).

On Thursday, May 5th, Jayne Cottam bought 228 shares of Assura stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($182.22).

AGR opened at GBX 66.45 ($0.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.64. Assura Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.28 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80.60 ($0.98). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 66.77. The stock has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Assura’s payout ratio is 49.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on AGR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 73 ($0.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.03) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.97) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 79 ($0.96) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assura presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 78.67 ($0.95).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

