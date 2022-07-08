Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 9,800 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.67) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a £115 ($139.26) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a £120 ($145.31) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a £120 ($145.31) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($84.16) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £105.71 ($128.01).

AZN opened at £111.12 ($134.56) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £172.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 8,029 ($97.23) and a 1-year high of £111.70 ($135.26). The business has a 50 day moving average price of £104.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,636.72.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

