Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note issued on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BUD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($62.50) to €65.00 ($67.71) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($61.46) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($77.08) to €73.00 ($76.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($56.25) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

NYSE:BUD opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $910,682,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $521,743,000 after purchasing an additional 398,027 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after buying an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% during the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $143,828,000 after buying an additional 2,034,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $134,902,000 after buying an additional 190,769 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.