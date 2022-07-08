Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Croda International Plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Croda International in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Croda International’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Croda International’s FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.92) to GBX 6,000 ($72.66) in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Croda International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6,000.00.

Croda International stock opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. Croda International has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $71.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.3263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

