Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MSADY)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of MS&AD Insurance Group in a report released on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the year.

OTCMKTS:MSADY opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.43. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01.

MS&AD Insurance Group ( OTCMKTS:MSADY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

