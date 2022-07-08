Jim Strang Buys 28,250 Shares of HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Stock

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2022

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGTGet Rating) insider Jim Strang acquired 28,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 318 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £89,835 ($108,785.42).

Shares of HGT opened at GBX 330 ($4.00) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 373.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 404.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 164.07 and a current ratio of 166.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 240.88. HgCapital Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 315 ($3.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 457.50 ($5.54).

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on HgCapital Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “no recommendation” rating for the company.

About HgCapital Trust (Get Rating)

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.