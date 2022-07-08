Jim Strang Buys 28,250 Shares of HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Stock

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating) insider Jim Strang acquired 28,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 318 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £89,835 ($108,785.42).

Shares of HGT opened at GBX 330 ($4.00) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 373.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 404.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 164.07 and a current ratio of 166.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 240.88. HgCapital Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 315 ($3.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 457.50 ($5.54).

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on HgCapital Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “no recommendation” rating for the company.

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

