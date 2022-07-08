JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $126.60

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 126.60 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 126.37 ($1.53), with a volume of 356544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.80 ($1.51).

The stock has a market capitalization of £809.71 million and a P/E ratio of 402.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

