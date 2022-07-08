John F. Mccool Sells 996 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $92,767.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,461.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANET opened at $101.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.87. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Arista Networks by 20.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Arista Networks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.