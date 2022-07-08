Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JYNT. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $15.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $229.19 million, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Joint has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.88 million. Joint had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 22,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $332,361.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,105,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,534,023.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 214,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,580 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Joint by 193.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Joint by 24.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Joint by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 345,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Joint by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Joint in the fourth quarter worth $948,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

