JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €70.00 ($72.92) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($53.13) target price on Danone in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. HSBC set a €56.00 ($58.33) target price on Danone in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($53.13) target price on Danone in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($65.63) target price on Danone in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.08) price objective on Danone in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

EPA BN opened at €53.26 ($55.48) on Wednesday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($64.45) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($75.14). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.09.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

