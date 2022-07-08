JTC (LON:JTC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $563.00

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 563 ($6.82) and last traded at GBX 586 ($7.10), with a volume of 7688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 571 ($6.91).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JTC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 945 ($11.44) price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.05) price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Monday.

Get JTC alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. The company has a market capitalization of £901.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,980.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 669.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 758.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from JTC’s previous dividend of $2.60. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.75%.

In other news, insider Wendy Holley bought 13,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 760 ($9.20) per share, with a total value of £99,468.80 ($120,451.44). Also, insider Nigel Le Quesne bought 30,062 shares of JTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 662 ($8.02) per share, with a total value of £199,010.44 ($240,991.09).

About JTC (LON:JTC)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.