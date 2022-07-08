Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Given New GBX 20 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 22 ($0.27) to GBX 20 ($0.24) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JLP opened at GBX 13.79 ($0.17) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Jubilee Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.30 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19.98 ($0.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £366.27 million and a PE ratio of 1,390.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.40.

In related news, insider Mathews Phosa sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18), for a total value of £225,000 ($272,463.07).

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through four segments: Metals Processing, Business Development, Exploration, and Corporate. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, osmium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

