Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 200 to GBX 150. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Jupiter Fund Management traded as low as GBX 132.70 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 137.40 ($1.66), with a volume of 67165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.20 ($1.64).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.18) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jupiter Fund Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 207 ($2.51).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Formica acquired 1,001 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £1,801.80 ($2,181.88).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 165.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 201.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15. The company has a market cap of £776.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.59.

About Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.