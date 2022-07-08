Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.67

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.67 and last traded at $30.21, with a volume of 242074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

KAMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities began coverage on Kaman in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $846.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $158.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $129,448.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Kaman by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 483.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 463.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kaman by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

