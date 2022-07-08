Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,920,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.53.

GOOG opened at $2,386.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,262.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,554.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

