Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target Raised to GBX 750 at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 670 ($8.11) to GBX 750 ($9.08) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of KMR opened at GBX 429 ($5.19) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 457.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 456.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £407.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. Kenmare Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 401.91 ($4.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 533 ($6.45).
Kenmare Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.