Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target Raised to GBX 750 at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 670 ($8.11) to GBX 750 ($9.08) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of KMR opened at GBX 429 ($5.19) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 457.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 456.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £407.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. Kenmare Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 401.91 ($4.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 533 ($6.45).

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

