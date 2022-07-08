Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$209.80.

Several research firms recently commented on KXS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of KXS stock opened at C$146.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$136.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$151.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$119.48 and a 12 month high of C$229.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 253.14.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$124.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$115.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 1.8800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Angel Luis Mendez sold 5,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.77, for a total transaction of C$658,841.50.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

