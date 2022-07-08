Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Increased by Tobam

Tobam raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

