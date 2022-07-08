KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in KLA by 66.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in KLA by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,769,000 after purchasing an additional 160,475 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth $938,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in KLA by 16.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.50.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $314.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.58 and its 200-day moving average is $357.86.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.