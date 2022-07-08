KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Price Target Cut to €48.00 by Analysts at Barclays

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from €49.00 ($51.04) to €48.00 ($50.00) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KNYJY. UBS Group upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($76.04) to €70.00 ($72.92) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KONE Oyj from €56.00 ($58.33) to €54.00 ($56.25) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised KONE Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Danske raised KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.60.

KONE Oyj stock opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.74. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that KONE Oyj will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

