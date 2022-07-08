Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Citigroup

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 89.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Kornit Digital from $75.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

Shares of KRNT opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.77 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.58. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $83.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 891.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

