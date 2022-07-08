Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Craig Hallum downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $31.56, but opened at $23.90. Craig Hallum now has a $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00. Kornit Digital shares last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 44,276 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Kornit Digital from $75.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 219.77 and a beta of 2.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $83.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

