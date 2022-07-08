Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 6,136 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 118.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,563 shares of company stock valued at $182,773. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

