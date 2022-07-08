Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 639.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $41.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Cowen cut their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

