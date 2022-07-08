Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 39,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 27,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 95,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

Shares of EWG stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

