Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys Shares of 70,649 VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 587.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in VanEck Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

VNM opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $21.66.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

