Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,062,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000,000 after buying an additional 288,902 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,374,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $24,249,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 743,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,712,000 after buying an additional 205,537 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP opened at $83.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.