Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,917 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPIB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $32.68 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.13.

